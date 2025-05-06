Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

263 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$507,810
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Loutraki Perachora detached house 270 sq.m. on a plot of 252 sq.m. the ground floor is 100 s…
$269,675
Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
- Two independent single-family houses, each 250 square meters, total area 500 square meters…
$538,173
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,93M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Loutraki-Perachora, Loutraki. Luxurious building of 600 m2 on a plot of 6,000 m2. The build…
$2,71M
4 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Detached house for sale, 145 sq.m. near the Isthmus of Loutraki, with a semi-basement of 80 …
$210,270
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$939,369
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,81M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,60M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida . The maisonette has…
$324,089
1 room Cottage in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owne…
$473,053
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alissos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-base…
$451,387
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$166,999
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 2…
$574,059
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement …
$485,241
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious detached house of 135 m2 is available on a plot of 700 m2. It is of high aesthet…
$415,017
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1…
$245,280
Townhouse in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$355,467
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$823,781
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$361,109
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$1,25M
Villa 10 rooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There are: a fireplace. Th…
$759,934
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 1 room in Benitses, Greece
Villa 1 room
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
$1,72M
