Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lerna
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​400 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The wind…
$874,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique vacation home with a private pool & Garden walking distance from the sea Within a…
$571,521
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​98 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first f…
$281,388
Leave a request
CoexCoex
Cottage in Myli, Greece
Cottage
Myli, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$885,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$171,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$283,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
MontbelMontbel

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go