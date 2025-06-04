Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

11 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Arfara, Greece
1 bedroom house
Arfara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming Countryside Maisonette Near Kalamata – Great Investment Opportunity Just 15 km f…
$143
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has …
$464,985
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kato Amfeia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kato Amfeia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 125 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. The first floor consists …
$114,430
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale townhouse area of 129 sq.m. on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction. The to…
$480,607
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Amfeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Amfeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$104,374
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 129 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has …
$476,326
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elaiochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,02M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ariochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ariochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$231,416
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elaiochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elaiochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. The first floor consists of…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ariochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ariochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 155 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$240,304
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale townhouse area of 126 sq.m. on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction. The to…
$469,164
