Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Municipal Unit of Lerna
6
Municipal Unit of Argos
3
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique vacation home with a private pool & Garden walking distance from the sea Within a…
$571,521
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Two-story historic detached house of 188 sq.m. accompanied by two ground floor shops. - T…
$179,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
$937,960
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 4 …
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$859,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​98 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first f…
$281,388
Leave a request
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$277,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists of…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$167,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Argos and Mykines

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go