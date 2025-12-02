Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

Zakynthos Municipal Unit
8
Laganas Municipal Unit
5
Municipal Unit of Artemisia
4
21 property total found
3 bedroom house in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Offering a perfect small villa in Zante island, part of a villas complex but tottaly indepen…
$510,535
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 118 square meters on the island of Zakynthos. The …
$293,112
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,11M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters on the island of Zakynthos. The …
$492,429
Villa 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached house of 200 sq.m. on a plot of 4700 sq.m. in the Varres area of Zakynth…
$351,735
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 480 square meters on the island of Zakynthos. The …
$615,536
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 350 square meters on the island of Zakynthos. The fi…
$1,76M
Villa 9 rooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa with Pool and Sea View in Zakynthos Just 6 km from Zakynthos Town …
$2,52M
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms.…
$614,481
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 225 square meters on the island of Zakynthos. The …
$1,11M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of…
$3,75M
Villa 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Three properties with a total area of 350 square meters and a warehouse of 16 square meters …
$879,337
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, …
Price on request
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury villa of 300 sq.m. with swimming pool and sea views in Zakynthos Just 6 km from the c…
$2,52M
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,75M
Close
1 room Cottage in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
For sale three properties with a total area of ​​350 sq.m and a warehouse of 16 sq.m on a pl…
$877,831
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$491,585
Close
1 room Cottage in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos. …
$351,132
Close
Cottage 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Vacation Homes on Zakynthos Modern vacation homes (approx. 32 m²) are for sale on the bea…
$29,118
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of 12 high quality 2-storey houses for sale in Zakynthos FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Fant…
$265,053
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,76M
Close
