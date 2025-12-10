Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ermioni
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

villas
9
cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Introducing a masterpiece of seaside living in the prestigious Ermioni, Argolida, right next…
$2,21M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Presenting a stunning villa in the highly desirable Porto Hydra area of Argolida, Peloponnes…
$792,472
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 348 m²
Luxury Seafront Residence 348 m² in Ermioni Property Description In the picturesque t…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
NicoleNicole
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 124 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Her…
$539,327
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$311,027
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 203 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$1,17M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5 room house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 581237 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Achladitsa for €310.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$334,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
VernaVerna
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Her…
$312,343
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$644,847
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$643,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury coastal residence of 348 m2 in Hermione. Description of the property In the picturesq…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 500 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermi…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$538,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go