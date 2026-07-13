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Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Derbeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Derbeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 198 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is l…
$290,969
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rozena, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rozena, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​170 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first …
$209,498
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3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
$205,113
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

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