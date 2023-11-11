Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €127.000 . This 98 sq.…
Price on request
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kantia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€760,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€230,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000

