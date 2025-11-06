Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

56 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3…
$271,989
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kato Pitsa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 180 sq.m in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consi…
$926,235
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey cottage of 304 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consists…
$855,888
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor -1/1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 118 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhou…
$369,322
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$854,422
2 bedroom house in Ano Loutro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Seaside Two-Storey Detached House 172 sq.m. in Xylokastro. In one of the most beautiful loc…
$185,889
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$444,767
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 133 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese under…
$527,602
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale of 160 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 4 le…
$199,316
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 245 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The …
$644,847
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale of 161 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 4 le…
$328,286
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists …
$445,531
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$351,132
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 302 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$491,585
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 130 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. The townhouse is located on 1 le…
$328,286
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$327,723
3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Property Code: 621722 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Pitsa for €350.000 . This 145 sq. …
Price on request
3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ano Loutro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$526,698
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The first floor consists of…
$879,337
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 99 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The c…
$2,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. …
$327,723
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$526,698
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$368,689
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Floor -2
For sale townhouse area of 302 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula. The townhouse is …
$492,429
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$374,541
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The townhouse is lo…
$410,357
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 200 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consists…
$375,184
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Fr…
$422,082
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$749,082
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

