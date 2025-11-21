Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pylos and Nestor
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

Methoni Municipal Unit
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Gialova is the embodiment of modern comfort and elegance, located just 190 mete…
$1,64M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$503,290
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
NicoleNicole
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
$2,71M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$568,452
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 160 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
$504,153
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24

Property types in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor

villas

Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go