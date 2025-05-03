Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
38
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
186
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
105
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
99
65 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Close
Agency: Grekodom Development
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,70M
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$574,059
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,18M
Close
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$521,872
Close
4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
Villa 1 room in Spartia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
$448,810
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$991,556
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,40M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,79M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,36M
Close
Villa 11 bedrooms in Tsilivi, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$3,34M
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loggos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Ground floor consists of living …
$991,556
Close
Villa 1 room in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,18M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lixouri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 sq.meters in Kefalonia. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,82M
Close
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Close
Villa 10 rooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There are: a fireplace. Th…
$759,934
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$375,748
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,98M
Close
Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$660,964
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Close
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,88M
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,03M
Close
