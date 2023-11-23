Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of West Mani
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
At a distance of 2 km from the sea in Neochori, Messinia, an independent house of two levels…
€400,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
The famous mine of Zorba the Greek, about which we read in Kazantzakis’ book «Zorba the Gree…
€295,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
For sale, a one of a kind property on a plot of 3000 sq.m. This property is located only 100…
€600,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
For sale, in an exceptional location near Stoupa, a maisonette that includes 4 seperate apar…
€550,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir