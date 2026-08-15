Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Epidavros
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Epidavros, Greece

;
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Epidauros, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 420 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Presenting a charming small house near the famous Ancient Epidaurus, offering a perfect retr…
$160,662
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
$183,100
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Epidavros, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go