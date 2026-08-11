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Commercial Property in Los Cristianos, Spain

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 100 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
On sale is a beautiful room of 100 m2. The room consists of: a beauty parlor, rooms and a…
$34,989
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Commercial property in Arona, Spain
Commercial property
Arona, Spain
Very interesting investment opportunity! Spacious and bright premises in an excellent locati…
$45,708
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Commercial property 43 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 43 m²
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale a commercial space in the most prestigious and popular shopping center "Oa…
$755,446
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 800 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 800 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
On sale is an office space located in Los Cristianos, in the commercial center of Apolo
$174,943
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Commercial property 2 450 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 2 450 m²
Arona, Spain
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
$2,25M
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