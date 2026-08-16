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Commercial Property in Girona, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
10
Tossa de Mar
4
26 properties total found
Commercial property in Sant Sadurni de lHeura, Spain
Commercial property
Sant Sadurni de lHeura, Spain
Exclusive 4*S hotel complex consisting of a typical Catalan farmhouse with a restaurant buil…
$14,42M
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Commercial property 3 092 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 092 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 092 m²
Investment opportunity on the coast Costa BravaThe hotel is located in the heart of Lloret d…
$5,75M
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Commercial property 730 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 730 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 730 m²
Large room for sale in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Office area of about 150 m2 (with s…
$437,145
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Commercial property 38 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 38 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 38 m²
Commercial premises in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.The total area is 38 square meters.C…
$163,201
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Hotel in Platja dAro, Spain
Hotel
Platja dAro, Spain
Number of floors 2
$8,00M
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Commercial property 560 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 560 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 67
Area 560 m²
This business model describes the intended use of the property with the main activity in the…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 660 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 660 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 660 m²
For sale a residential building in the center of Lloret de Mar with a project for reconstruc…
$1,41M
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Commercial property 2 174 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 2 174 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 2 174 m²
Commercial premises in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. With an impressive facade of more t…
$1,28M
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Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel
Catalonia, Spain
Area 16 155 m²
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel for Sale at €30.5 Million! ·…
$35,74M
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Commercial property 9 500 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 9 500 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 9 500 m²
Investment opportunity in a well-established hotel asset with stable income and professional…
$22,95M
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Commercial property 3 930 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 930 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 3 930 m²
Commercial premises on the Costa Brava.The total area of 3930 square meters. on two floors.C…
$24,10M
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Commercial property 685 m² in la Bisbal dEmporda, Spain
Commercial property 685 m²
la Bisbal dEmporda, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 685 m²
Family hotel in a medieval town in the beautiful region of Baix Empord in the province of Gi…
$1,03M
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Commercial real estate by the sea, Barcelona in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial real estate by the sea, Barcelona
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 542 m²
Commercial premises in the Barcelona region with a tenant - Dia supermarket. The object is l…
$867,256
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Commercial property in Sant Antoni, Spain
Commercial property
Sant Antoni, Spain
Unique investment opportunity: multifunctional commercial complex in strategic location Thi…
$1,74M
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Commercial property 3 100 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 100 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 100 m²
Hotel 2 stars in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Number of rooms is 70. The building is bu…
$3,25M
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Commercial property 350 m² in Llafranc, Spain
Commercial property 350 m²
Llafranc, Spain
Area 350 m²
The maintenance station on a plot of 1808 m2, of which 350 m2 is built up (maximum built-up …
$2,50M
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Commercial property 1 453 m² in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Commercial property 1 453 m²
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Area 1 453 m²
Hostel in Girona province. The total area of 1453 square meters. on the territory of 5694 s…
$2,90M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
$1,31M
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Llanca, Spain
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Llanca, Spain
Bedrooms 44
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel for sale in Llança in Alt Empordà, 60 meters from the beach. A tourist destination on …
$2,90M
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Commercial property 865 m² in la Pera, Spain
Commercial property 865 m²
la Pera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 865 m²
Hotel boutique in the heart of Baish Empord near the town of Pubol. Medieval Masia converted…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 170 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 170 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 170 m²
Commercial space of 170m2 in the center of Lloret de Mar (Girona), in the area of Venice, co…
$185,906
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Commercial property 6 658 m² in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Commercial property 6 658 m²
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Area 6 658 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the city of Sant Feliu de Guichols on the Costa Brava. Located within walki…
$11,62M
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Commercial property 355 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 355 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 355 m²
Building under reconstruction in the center of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Located in …
$871,433
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Shop 3 233 m² in Blanes, Spain
Shop 3 233 m²
Blanes, Spain
Area 3 233 m²
Commercial real estate with the tenant Consum - one of the largest networks of supermarkets …
$3,13M
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Commercial property 1 265 m² in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 1 265 m²
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 265 m²
Hotel for renovation in the town of Tossa de Mar on the Costa Brava. Located in the heart o…
$1,80M
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Commercial property 727 m² in Cornella del Terri, Spain
Commercial property 727 m²
Cornella del Terri, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 727 m²
Boutique hotel, located 20 km from Girona. Stone masei of 1238 surrounded by stone buildings…
$1,50M
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