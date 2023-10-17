Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Girones

Commercial real estate in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
3
5 properties total found
Commercial in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Commercial
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
€3,82M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Rupia, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Office 2 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
€215,000
Investment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castello d Empuries, Spain
Investment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Area 160 m²
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Price on request
Hotel 50 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 50 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
€1,20M
