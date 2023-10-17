Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Safor, Spain

Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Commercial for sale in one of the central streets of Playa de Gandia. It can be used as a…
€106,000
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
€270,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central pedestrianized streets of Gandia. Can be …
€390,000
