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Commercial Property in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
74
79 properties total found
Office 74 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 74 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 74 m²
Investment product: commercial office for sale, with storage room, located in the traditiona…
$250,744
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Commercial property 272 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 272 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 272 m²
Commercial place on the Avd. Count of Lumiares Local located on the main avenue of the Altoz…
$254,543
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Commercial property 715 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 715 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 715 m²
Located in the area of Babel, one of the areas with the highest flow of vehicles of Alicante…
$1,10M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 108 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 108 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 108 m²
Commercial place in Calle Tucumán - Excellent opportunity Located next to the Avda. Benito P…
$183,395
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Commercial property 285 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 285 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 285 m²
Commercial place in the heart of the Centre - privileged location Excellent opportunity for …
$1,39M
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Commercial property 53 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 53 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 53 m²
Excellent investment product: commercial premises for sale located in the downtown area of t…
$96,725
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Commercial property 242 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 242 m²
Local for sale in C / Calderón de la Barca privileged location on one of the most commercial…
$231,455
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Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
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Commercial property 27 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 27 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 27 m²
This garage square in the centre of Alicante, located in the prestigious Central area, is on…
$34,205
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Commercial property 269 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 269 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 269 m²
Commercial place for sale with business in operation and high immediate profitability Excell…
$644,442
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Office 115 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 115 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Rambla Méndez Núñez, Alicante Strategic location and …
$250,834
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Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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Commercial property 262 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 262 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 262 m²
Commercial place for rent in Glorieta Rodolfo Llopis - Gran Vía Location and environment Com…
$743,490
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Commercial property 936 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 936 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
$1,99M
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Commercial property 126 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 126 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 126 m²
Investment opportunity! Premises for sale located on the main street in the center of Alican…
$407,668
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Commercial property 20 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 20 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 20 m²
We present you this great garage space for sale in the city center. The square is a good siz…
$40,765
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Commercial property 93 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 93 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 93 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale located on Calle Del Teatro, the main commercial axis…
$339,882
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Commercial property 33 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 33 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 33 m²
Gran Plaza Garaje in the "Golden Mile" of Alicante Maisonave building with access also by Po…
$70,367
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Hotel 30 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 30 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 30 m²
Castellon Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel with 30 designer rooms with panoramic views…
$166,215
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
2 garage spaces together near Corte Inglés, in the heart of Alicante.   *This document is me…
$111,744
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Commercial property 12 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 12 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
This garage square in the centre of Alicante, located in the prestigious central area, is on…
$97,047
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Office 83 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 83 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Located in one of the most dynamic and consolidated streets in the centre of Alicante, in th…
$216,956
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Commercial property 14 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 14 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 14 m²
Spacious and comfortable garage space for sale located in basement I of a residential buildi…
$13,096
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Commercial property 1 919 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 1 919 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 919 m²
We present an extraordinary block of buildings for joint acquisition that forms a unique opp…
$2,21M
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Commercial property 207 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 207 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 207 m²
Excellent investment and business opportunity Magnificent commercial place located next to A…
$366,789
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Commercial property 194 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 194 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 194 m²
Commercial place for sale, with business in operation and high profitability from the first …
$292,206
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Warehouse 1 008 m² in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse 1 008 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Excellent opportunity for companies looking for facilities ready to start operating in one o…
$1,26M
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Commercial property 48 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 48 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 48 m²
An excellent commercial place is offered for sale on Susana Llaneras Street, in its nearest …
$216,429
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Commercial property 93 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 93 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 93 m²
Magnificent shopping space of approximately 80 m ², located on the ground floor of a new bui…
$165,551
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Commercial property 248 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 248 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 248 m²
Commercial space in profitability, located opposite the San Vicente Outlet, in one of the ar…
$206,054
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