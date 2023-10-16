Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in l Alacanti, Spain

Alicante
135
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
140 properties total found
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 71 m²
€295,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 51 m²
€210,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
€585,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€900,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Commercial with Fianza in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 81 m²
€85,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
Area 630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 256 m²
Investment product!. Commercial premises for sale with high profitability, located on the ma…
€475,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 197 m²
€299,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 225 m²
Commercial rental opportunity in the Altozano neighborhood, located very close to the Genera…
€270,000
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 512 m²
Commercial premises for sale in profitability located in one of the main and commercial aven…
€1,90M
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
€72,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
€1,70M
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in profitability located in the heart o…
€229,000
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 461 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the traditional center of Alicante. It ha…
€320,000
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 144 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of S…
€345,000
Commercial with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 82 m²
Bank entity property. Excellent opportunity to acquire this commercial premises very well lo…
€62,500
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 63 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€230,000
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 123 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€455,000
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 60 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€225,000

