UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
l Alacanti
Commercial real estate in l Alacanti, Spain
Alicante
135
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Clear all
140 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
71 m²
€295,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
51 m²
€210,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
721 m²
€585,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Recommend
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€900,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Recommend
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Recommend
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Recommend
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
81 m²
€85,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
256 m²
Investment product!. Commercial premises for sale with high profitability, located on the ma…
€475,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
197 m²
€299,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
225 m²
Commercial rental opportunity in the Altozano neighborhood, located very close to the Genera…
€270,000
Recommend
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
512 m²
Commercial premises for sale in profitability located in one of the main and commercial aven…
€1,90M
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
€72,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
€1,70M
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
101 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in profitability located in the heart o…
€229,000
Recommend
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
461 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the traditional center of Alicante. It ha…
€320,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
144 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of S…
€345,000
Recommend
Commercial with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
82 m²
Bank entity property. Excellent opportunity to acquire this commercial premises very well lo…
€62,500
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
63 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€230,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
123 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€455,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
60 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of t…
€225,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Property types in l Alacanti
hotels
offices
warehouses
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL