  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. La Plana de Utiel-Requena

Commercial real estate in La Plana de Utiel-Requena, Spain

2 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms with patio in La Plana de Utiel-Requena, Spain
Hotel 8 bedrooms with patio
La Plana de Utiel-Requena, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 410 m²
Old family mansion built in 1900, restored and rehabilitated under the 1-star hotel. After r…
€295,000
per month
Hotel 14 bedrooms in Requena, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Requena, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Area 500 m²
This small, charming hotel in country style is located in the old town of Requena, which is …
€750,000
per month
