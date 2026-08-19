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Commercial Property in Tarragona, Spain

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 903 m² in Mont roig del Camp, Spain
Commercial property 903 m²
Mont roig del Camp, Spain
Area 903 m²
Apartment Hotel 4**** SUPERIOR in the first line of the seaLicense to conduct business.Year …
$4,43M
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Salou, Spain
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Salou, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 000 m²
GA-V001429. Hotel by Lake Garda in SaloLocated in a picturesque location on the shore of Sal…
$7,62M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 850 m² in Riudecanyes, Spain
Commercial property 850 m²
Riudecanyes, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
Area 850 m²
For sale is an exclusive boutique hotel, a charming holiday destination, entirely in a renov…
$1,74M
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Commercial real estate in Tarragona in Tarragona, Spain
Commercial real estate in Tarragona
Tarragona, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Commercial property with total area of 1310 m2, devided into 3 premises for 3 tenants. The p…
$3,61M
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EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain — €15.5 million in Priorat, Spain
EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain — €15.5 million
Priorat, Spain
Rooms 26
EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain …
$17,67M
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