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Commercial Property in Villajoyosa, Spain

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3 properties total found
Commercial property in Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
$148,068
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Commercial property in Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся поместье в Вильяхойосе в районе Villajoyosa. Общая площадь 448.00 м2, участок…
$696,476
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Commercial property in Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
Villajoyosa, Spain
Restaurant-bar in the town of Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca, 200 meters from the beach. T…
$639,051
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