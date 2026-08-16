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Commercial Property in Alicante, Spain

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hotels
7
offices
8
76 properties total found
Commercial property 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Local for sale in C / Rio Vinalopó - Carolinas privileged location on one of the most commer…
$109,610
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Office 366 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 366 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 366 m²
Commercial interplant for sale in Avda. Alfonso El Sabio Strategic location and professional…
$807,655
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Commercial property 18 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 18 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 18 m²
Comfortable garage space in the Alfonos X el Sabio area. Access by ramp, 24 hour surveillanc…
$52,759
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Commercial property 20 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 20 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 20 m²
We present you this great garage space for sale in the city center. The square is a good siz…
$40,765
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Commercial property 99 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 99 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
Commercial place in Calle José María Py - Excellent opportunity Strategic location Located n…
$183,395
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Commercial property 65 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 65 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
$89,105
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 721 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 721 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
Excellent investment: profitable commercial premises for sale located in the Benalua neighbo…
$610,969
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Commercial property 33 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 33 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 33 m²
Gran Plaza Garaje in the "Golden Mile" of Alicante Maisonave building with access also by Po…
$70,367
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Commercial property 936 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 936 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
$1,99M
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Commercial property 48 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 48 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 48 m²
An excellent commercial place is offered for sale on Susana Llaneras Street, in its nearest …
$216,429
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Commercial property 1 373 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 1 373 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 373 m²
Fabulous commercial premises for sale located on Avenida Periodista Rodolfo Salazar with an …
$982,702
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
For sale garage space in the basement with capacity for one car (minivan/family) in private …
$57,193
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Commercial property 262 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 262 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 262 m²
Commercial place for rent in Glorieta Rodolfo Llopis - Gran Vía Location and environment Com…
$743,490
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Commercial property 242 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 242 m²
Local for sale in C / Calderón de la Barca privileged location on one of the most commercial…
$231,455
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Warehouse 1 008 m² in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse 1 008 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Excellent opportunity for companies looking for facilities ready to start operating in one o…
$1,26M
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Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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Commercial property 715 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 715 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 715 m²
Located in the area of Babel, one of the areas with the highest flow of vehicles of Alicante…
$1,10M
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Office 83 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 83 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Located in one of the most dynamic and consolidated streets in the centre of Alicante, in th…
$216,956
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Commercial property 272 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 272 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 272 m²
Commercial place on the Avd. Count of Lumiares Local located on the main avenue of the Altoz…
$254,543
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Commercial property 207 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 207 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 207 m²
Excellent investment and business opportunity Magnificent commercial place located next to A…
$366,789
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Commercial property 15 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 15 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 15 m²
Easy access parking space via ramp, located in the second basement of the property. Located …
$58,621
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Commercial property 122 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
$152,416
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Commercial property 93 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 93 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 93 m²
Magnificent shopping space of approximately 80 m ², located on the ground floor of a new bui…
$165,551
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Commercial property 93 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 93 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 93 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale located on Calle Del Teatro, the main commercial axis…
$339,882
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Commercial property 14 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 14 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 14 m²
Spacious and comfortable garage space for sale located in basement I of a residential buildi…
$13,096
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Commercial property 269 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 269 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 269 m²
Commercial place for sale with business in operation and high immediate profitability Excell…
$644,442
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Commercial property 51 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 51 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 51 m²
Opportunity: commercial premises with business in operation. If you are looking for an immed…
$232,049
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Commercial property 285 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 285 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 285 m²
Commercial place in the heart of the Centre - privileged location Excellent opportunity for …
$1,39M
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Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
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Commercial property 46 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 46 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 46 m²
Commercial place for sale and rent in the heart of Central-Enlanche Excellent opportunity t…
$182,025
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