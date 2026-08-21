Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Altea
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Altea, Spain

;
7 properties total found
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! in Altea, Spain
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! …
$578 060
Leave a request
Shop 246 m² in Altea, Spain
Shop 246 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 246 m²
Spacious Commercial Property in Downtown Altea, Alicante On the famous Costa Blanca of Spain…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Prestigious Dental Clinic for Sale in Spain. in Altea, Spain
Prestigious Dental Clinic for Sale in Spain.
Altea, Spain
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Dental Clinic for Sale in Spain.  Prime Location: Alicante Province, Costa Bl…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Альтее в районе Galera de las palmeras. Общая площад…
$290 198
Leave a request
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The site is located in the Sierra de Altea, near Altea Hills. It has an area of 1051 m2, ori…
$679 064
Leave a request
Commercial property 105 m² in Altea, Spain
Commercial property 105 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 105 m²
Nestled in the heart of the traditional Spanish city of Altea, Alicante, these spacious comm…
$845 235
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The streets of the city smoothly descend to the sea. Small whitewashed houses stand out amon…
$130 170
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go