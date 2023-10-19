Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Canary Islands

Commercial real estate in Canary Islands, Spain

hotels
4
8 properties total found
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 436 m²
For sale building, ideal for investment. Located in the southern part of the island, in a re…
€485,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Floor 2 in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Floor 2
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents for sale these 2 commercial premises in Puerto de Santiago, in…
€126,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
On sale is an office space located in Los Cristianos, in the commercial center of Apolo
€150,000
Commercial in city center, with туристический центр, with близость к морю in Arona, Spain
Commercial in city center, with туристический центр, with близость к морю
Arona, Spain
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
€2,25M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in Canary Islands, Spain
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Canary Islands, Spain
Spain Canary Islands in Tenerife. Puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife Popular City Hotel Popula…
€3,50M
Hotel in Canary Islands, Spain
Hotel
Canary Islands, Spain
Spain Canary Islands in Tenerife Beach Aparthotel Beach Aparthotel in the south of Tenerife,…
€14,00M
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, gym in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, gym
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
€35,00M
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, gym in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, gym
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Number of floors 5
& Bull; 171 numbers & Bull; Near the beach & Bull; 2 Restaurants and a bar / lounge & Bull; …
€35,00M
Property on the Canary Islands: luxury apartments near the Atlantic ocean

The Canary Islands are an ideal place for living and active vacation. The exotic archipelago, located close to Spain and the African continent, is known for its mild climate and picturesque sandy beaches. The weather here is excellent all year round: even in winter, the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

The best things to see on the Canary Islands

On the Spanish archipelago territory, one can find a large number of the main attractions. Every year, tourists come here to see the majestic Teide volcano on Tenerife and visit the famous Siam Water Park, considered the largest in Europe. Local caves that were formed thousands of years ago are also very popular.

How much does the property on the Canary Islands cost?

The house and apartment prices here vary greatly. In remote areas, the Canary Islands real estate is estimated at €1000 per square metre. In prestigious regions such as Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the apartment cost is 2-3 times higher. In general, properties on the Canary Islands cost the same as in the major Spanish cities. Much depends on the condition of housing, its location and distance from the coast.

Advantages of the Canary Islands real estate

Purchase of local property will be a profitable investment for all buyers without any exception:

  • families will be able to spend their free time here, having excellent holidays here with their children;
  • investors will have an opportunity to rent housing to visitors or sell it more expensive when the prices increase;
  • for entrepreneurs, there is a great chance to reach high incomes when buying restaurants and hotels.

It is as easy for foreigners to buy property on the Canary Islands as it is for locals. But before buying you’d rather appeal for experienced realtor help. They will make sure that the sale of real estate is fast and legal.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir