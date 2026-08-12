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Commercial Property in Castello Castellon, Spain

;
la Plana Alta
3
6 properties total found
Commercial property 2 005 m² in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Commercial property 2 005 m²
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Area 2 005 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Castellón de la Plana, with an exceptional location and high…
$2,50M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Borriana Burriana, Spain
Hotel 1 200 m²
Borriana Burriana, Spain
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 200 m²
HOTEL in province of CASTELLON - COSTA AZAHAR It´s situated in the sea frontline. Only 2,5 …
$1,99M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Vilafranca Villafranca del Cid, Spain
Hotel 1 000 m²
Vilafranca Villafranca del Cid, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel-restaurant in the Castellón. The total area of 1000 m2 distributed in 20 rooms and…
$949,842
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 200 m² in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Hotel 1 200 m²
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
Hotel in province Valencia close to the port and the sea. 12 apartments located in one alone…
$849,859
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Hotel 3 800 m² in Villahermosa del Rio, Spain
Hotel 3 800 m²
Villahermosa del Rio, Spain
Area 3 800 m²
Country Hotel***- restaurant-style “Rustico”in the suburbs of castellón, converted from the …
$1,83M
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Hotel 900 m² in Vilafames, Spain
Hotel 900 m²
Vilafames, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 900 m²
Rural hotel in Catellon with ideal restaurant to take a couple - 10 excellent rooms - THE PH…
$1,64M
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Property types in Castello Castellon

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