Shop in Barcelona, Spain
Shop
Barcelona, Spain
Area 635 m²
€790,000
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Commercial in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Commercial
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1544 m2, for the construction of 8 townhouses in the…
€1,22M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift in Barcelones, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 720 m²
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, ​​2.750.000 €The eleg…
€2,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with With furniture in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with With furniture
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 30
Area 1 500 m²
DescriptionThe New Hotel 3 * in the center of Barcelona, 10 million euros!!!Year of construc…
€10,00M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Description4* Hotel in Barcelona for sale, 100 rooms, 25 million Euro!!!Profitable Hotel in …
€25,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with Lift in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with Lift
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 260 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
€2,70M
Hotel 67 rooms in el Bruc, Spain
Hotel 67 rooms
el Bruc, Spain
Rooms 67
Area 8 000 m²
Hotel in Barcelona on the slope of Montserrat Mountain surrounded by natural lads.  A grea…
€7,00M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Barcelona, Spain
Area 17 653 m²
The mall is located in Barcelona, Spain. The shopping center with an attractive and modern d…
€38,00M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 354 m²
€700,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Area 12 m²
Great hotel with vineyard located in Penedes, Barcelona, Spain. The hotel has 2 suites and 1…
€10,00M
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
€35,00M
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 70
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
€35,00M

