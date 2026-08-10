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Commercial Property in Marbella, Spain

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8 properties total found
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol in Marbella, Spain
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 24
Area 2 500 m²
For Sale — 4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol — €7,000,000 Location: Less …
$8,20M
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Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Bathrooms count 5
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
$5,20M
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Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 387
Five-star hotel in Marbella on the Costa del Sol. Number of rooms 387
$151,05M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
This expansive two-story commercial property, perfectly set up as a hairdressing and aesthet…
$232,159
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Commercial property in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 163
Four-star hotel in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.Number of rooms 163.It is possible to expan…
$141,75M
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Commercial property 340 m² in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property 340 m²
Marbella, Spain
Area 340 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
$389,935
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Commercial property 192 m² in Marbella, Spain
Commercial property 192 m²
Marbella, Spain
Area 192 m²
A cozy restaurant located in the area of La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of th…
$522,860
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Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 1
A high rated restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Marbella with a lot of foot traffi…
$475,925
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