Property in Marbella is a reasonable investment and an opportunity to make a good profit on renting out real estate

Marbella is a unique town in the south of the Costa del Sol. It is considered as the most prestigious and luxury Spanish resort. And houses in this region can compete with houses in the French Riviera. Famous landmarks:

  • The Old Quarter;
  • The Villa de Rio Verde with its stained glass mosaic;
  • The Municipal Museum;
  • The Bonsai Museum.

Property in Marbella is highly valued and emphasizes the owner’s status.

What attracts more in Marbella

The Spanish resort is loved for its magnificent landscapes, excellent environmental conditions and mild climate. In January, the average temperature is about 10-12°C. At the height of the summer season, the sun rises the temperature up to +25°C. Wealthy tourists from all over the world come here all year round. One can always rent a property in Marbella at a good price.

Where to buy property in Marbella

Luxury villas and homes are located in the famous Golden Mile. In the central part of the city, on the territory of beautiful Avenida del Mar park, high-end apartments with and without furniture are for sale. Local banks provide mortgage for customers to buy these homes and apartments. For this, documents confirming a permanent income are to be provided.

Why property in Marbella is worth buying

Buying a home in the coastal resort town is a good investment. The real estate market here is stable and shows a steady growth trend. Ownership of an apartment or a house makes it possible to apply for a residence permit in Spain.

Mir