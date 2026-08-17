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Commercial Property in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 624 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Commercial property 624 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 624 m²
Excellent premises for sale located on a wide avenue in San Vicente del Rapeig. It has an ar…
$433,799
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Investment 1 400 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 1 400 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bathrooms count 58
Area 1 400 m²
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
$749,876
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