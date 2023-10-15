Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
140
l Alacanti
140
Alicante
135
Torrevieja
69
Orihuela
50
la Marina Baixa
23
Benidorm
20
la Marina Alta
11
348 properties total found
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 71 m²
€295,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 51 m²
€210,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
€585,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€900,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Commercial with Fianza in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 81 m²
€85,000
Commercial with storage room, with condition in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
Area 197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Commercial in Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
Area 630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 256 m²
Investment product!. Commercial premises for sale with high profitability, located on the ma…
€475,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 197 m²
€299,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
€575,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 225 m²
Commercial rental opportunity in the Altozano neighborhood, located very close to the Genera…
€270,000
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 512 m²
Commercial premises for sale in profitability located in one of the main and commercial aven…
€1,90M
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
€72,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
€1,70M
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos in Denia, Spain
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Denia, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
€369,150
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in profitability located in the heart o…
€229,000
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 461 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the traditional center of Alicante. It ha…
€320,000
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 144 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of S…
€345,000
Commercial with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Commercial with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 82 m²
Bank entity property. Excellent opportunity to acquire this commercial premises very well lo…
€62,500

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

  • For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.
  • The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.
  • Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.

