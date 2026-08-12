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Commercial Property in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Torrevieja
48
Benidorm
9
Alicante
74
lAlacanti
79
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180 properties total found
Commercial property 202 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 202 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 202 m²
$212,542
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Commercial property 60 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This ground-floor commercial space, at street level, is located in the northern part of Torr…
$151,025
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Commercial property 25 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 25 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 25 m²
We have this incredible parking space for sale in the center of Alicante, located on Av. Mai…
$64,484
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 373 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 1 373 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 373 m²
Fabulous commercial premises for sale located on Avenida Periodista Rodolfo Salazar with an …
$982,702
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Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
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Commercial property 624 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Commercial property 624 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 624 m²
Excellent premises for sale located on a wide avenue in San Vicente del Rapeig. It has an ar…
$433,799
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Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Prime Location! Spacious 300 sq.m. Commercial Premises in Torrevieja Center  Exceptio…
$667,322
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Commercial property 126 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 126 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 126 m²
Investment opportunity! Premises for sale located on the main street in the center of Alican…
$407,668
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Commercial property 65 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 65 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
$89,105
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Commercial property 99 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 99 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
Commercial place in Calle José María Py - Excellent opportunity Strategic location Located n…
$183,395
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Commercial property 46 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 46 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 46 m²
Commercial place for sale and rent in the heart of Central-Enlanche Excellent opportunity t…
$182,025
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Commercial property 318 m² in Mutxamel, Spain
Commercial property 318 m²
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 318 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$675,455
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Commercial property 400 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 400 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Unique Opportunity in Torrevieja! For sale — a spacious corner commercial premises loca…
$313,792
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Commercial property 715 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 715 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 715 m²
Located in the area of Babel, one of the areas with the highest flow of vehicles of Alicante…
$1,10M
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Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! in Altea, Spain
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! …
$578,060
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
We present this great garage for sale in the center of Alicante. The square is of good size…
$29,095
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Commercial property 242 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 242 m²
Local for sale in C / Calderón de la Barca privileged location on one of the most commercial…
$231,455
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Commercial property 20 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 20 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 20 m²
We present you this great garage space for sale in the city center. The square is a good siz…
$40,765
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Commercial property 269 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 269 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 269 m²
Commercial place for sale with business in operation and high immediate profitability Excell…
$644,442
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Commercial property 248 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 248 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 248 m²
Commercial space in profitability, located opposite the San Vicente Outlet, in one of the ar…
$206,054
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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Commercial property 721 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 721 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
Excellent investment: profitable commercial premises for sale located in the Benalua neighbo…
$610,969
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Commercial property 242 m² in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 242 m²
Commercial Unit in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Commercial premises for sale in a shopping centre in …
$360,413
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
$39,863
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Office 169 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 169 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
$225,157
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
2 garage spaces together near Corte Inglés, in the heart of Alicante.   *This document is me…
$111,744
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Commercial property 213 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 213 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 213 m²
Commercial premises available for sale and rent in a strategic location in Alicante, next to…
$317,695
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Commercial property 12 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 12 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
This garage square in the centre of Alicante, located in the prestigious central area, is on…
$97,047
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Commercial property 23 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 23 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 23 m²
Garage with storage room in front of "Parque de las Naciones," Torrevieja
$23,614
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