Commercial real estate in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
12
Tarifa
7
Marbella
4
48 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial 14 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 14 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
This property with a great setting has all the permissions and licenses. This building is pr…
€5,00M
Commercial in Benahavis, Spain
Commercial
Benahavis, Spain
An excellent plot of 3012 m2 on an ascending street in the residential area of Paraiso Alto,…
€1,75M
Commercial in Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
Commercial site, La Mayrena, Costa del Sol. Suitable for hotels, spa, nursing homes, etc. d.…
€9,00M
Commercial in Ojen, Spain
Commercial
Ojen, Spain
Building plot 9 villas: 3547m2 for development Spectacular views. A very rare opportunity to…
€6,45M
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
€1,60M
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 495 m²
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 bedroom in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 514 m²
Wonderful commercial premises, currently a luxurious furniture business and interior design …
€4,20M
Commercial 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises with great visibility from the street. It is located in a square surroun…
€250,000
Commercial in Los Villares, Spain
Commercial
Los Villares, Spain
Land of 380 hectares (3,800,000 m²).  Of which 70 hectares (700,000 m²) already have an…
€4,70M
Commercial 1 bedroom in Baeza, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Baeza, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 500 m²
Olive farm and olive oil production factory in Spain!  * Location: province of Jaén, An…
€5,00M
Commercial 10 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Commercial 10 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 000 m²
VEJER DE LA FRONTERA Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain Costa de la Luz ~10 km from Palm…
€600,000
Commercial in Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
Area 180 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (La Luz - El Torcal) , Built Surface 180m2, 600 Distance to the sea
€140,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
Area 340 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
€390,000
Commercial in Malaga, Spain
Commercial
Malaga, Spain
Area 45 m²
Business Premises - Málaga (Centro Histórico) , Built Surface 45m2, Lift, Empty
€133,000
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
€1,27M
Hotel 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 160 m²
€450,000
Commercial with terrace in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Commercial with terrace
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€300,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Estepona, Spain
Area 552 m²
€2,12M
Office in Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
Area 40 m²
€55,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€120,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€80,000
Commercial in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Commercial
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Area 15 m²
€30,000
Commercial with terrace, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Area 104 m²
€225,000
Manufacture with water system, with porch in Tarifa, Spain
Manufacture with water system, with porch
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 865 m²
€720,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
Commercial 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
€1,10M
Commercial with air conditioning, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€168,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 55 m²
€63,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 25 m²
€21,000
Commercial with water system in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with water system
Estepona, Spain
Area 69 m²
€68,900
