Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Tarifa

Commercial real estate in Tarifa, Spain

3 properties total found
Manufacture 1 bathroom with water system, with porch, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
Manufacture 1 bathroom with water system, with porch, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 865 m²
€720,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
Commercial 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
€1,10M
Commercial with balcony, with terrace, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Commercial with balcony, with terrace, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€780,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir