Commercial Property in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
11
Altea
7
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
3
27 properties total found
Commercial property 187 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial property 187 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Great busy business Bar and Restaurant with one of the largest terraces in Albir  We …
$441,716
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Commercial property 65 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Commercial property 65 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This beautifully decorated and renovated key ready business is on the market with us an…
$87,738
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Commercial property in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся поместье в Вильяхойосе в районе Villajoyosa. Общая площадь 448.00 м2, участок…
$696,476
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property 550 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property 550 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale is a ready-made hotel in the city of Benidorm, with a total area of 550 m2. The hot…
$1,68M
Commercial property 2 100 m² in Finestrat, Spain
Commercial property 2 100 m²
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 100 m²
Exclusieve Spa & Sportclub Optie 1 Een exclusieve sleutelklare luxe spa & sportclub in…
$2,32M
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Shop 246 m² in Altea, Spain
Shop 246 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 246 m²
Spacious Commercial Property in Downtown Altea, Alicante On the famous Costa Blanca of Spain…
$1,88M
Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
Commercial property in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Restaurant-bar in the town of Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca, 200 meters from the beach. T…
$639,051
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Renovated restaurant in the best area of Benidorm, rented and in operation with a "guarantee…
$1,04M
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises in operation in the center of the city of Benidorm.Commercial premises f…
$1,63M
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Альтее в районе Galera de las palmeras. Общая площад…
$290,198
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property 105 m² in Altea, Spain
Commercial property 105 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 105 m²
Nestled in the heart of the traditional Spanish city of Altea, Alicante, these spacious comm…
$845,235
Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The site is located in the Sierra de Altea, near Altea Hills. It has an area of 1051 m2, ori…
$679,064
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Excellent passive income opportunity! in Altea, Spain
Excellent passive income opportunity!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent Passive Income Opportunity: Office for Sale in Altea Hills, €500,000, €42,000 annu…
$521,014
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Excellent 80m2 office for sale in a vibrant area of ​​Benidorm, next to the highest hotel in…
$232,159
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises located in the pedestrian zone, family district. Local transparent 210 m…
$379,663
Commercial property in Finestrat, Spain
Commercial property
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Финестрате в районе Finestrat Urbanizaciones. Общая …
$783,535
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
$623,732
Commercial property in Finestrat, Spain
Commercial property
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the mountains in Finestrat. The house is one-storey, the house has three b…
$638,436
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Español
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield! in Benidorm, Spain
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield!
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 5
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield! Location: I…
$1,54M
Commercial property in Altea, Spain
Commercial property
Altea, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The streets of the city smoothly descend to the sea. Small whitewashed houses stand out amon…
$130,170
Commercial property in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Commercial property
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
$148,068
Commercial property 890 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property 890 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Area 890 m²
Aparthotel in the city of Benidorm on the Costa Blanca. In the summer of 2017, the Aparthote…
$2,32M
Hotel 1 800 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 1 800 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 800 m²
There is swimming pool, garden areas. It consists of 20 apartments of 40 m2 with bedroom wit…
$3,15M
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm, fully equipped as a cafeteria, which is a very goo…
$162,713
Commercial property 380 m² in Altea, Spain
Commercial property 380 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 380 m²
Floor 1
We present a large commercial space of 380 m2, which has a stunning view. The room is locate…
$906,291
Property types in la Marina Baixa

hotels
