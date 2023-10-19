Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Elx Elche, Spain

offices
3
8 properties total found
Warehouse with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Warehouse with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 7 068 m²
Set of commercial ships for sale in Elche to reform, located in the southern ring road of th…
€3,00M
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
€113,696
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
€336,135
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
€172,840
Commercial 1 bedroom in good condition, with basement floor, close to shops in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom in good condition, with basement floor, close to shops
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Commercial premises located in Elche , in Altabix, facing east, ideal for any business, cons…
€112,000
Commercial in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 500 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Elche in the Elche area. The total area of 500.00 m2, the pl…
€6,00M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises in Elce ID D12989
€49,000
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in good condition, with basement floor in Elx Elche, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in good condition, with basement floor
Elx Elche, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A perfectly adapted premises for office / warehouse for sale in the best area of Elche . Goo…
€95,445
