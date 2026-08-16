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Commercial Property in Galicia, Spain

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Lugo
5
6 properties total found
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield in Galicia, Spain
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield
Galicia, Spain
Area 5 422 m²
Sale of Mercadona Supermarket – €4.35 million — 6% Yield Location: Spain, Galicia Provinc…
$5,11M
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Commercial property 124 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 124 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Commercial premises in Aguamarina, Cape Roig, Orihuela Costa. Dining room, bar counter, kitc…
$579,794
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Commercial property 122 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Inside the room there is a dining room, an Irish-…
$429,907
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Investment 3 000 m² in Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Investment 3 000 m²
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatrícos, with c…
$5,50M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Lugo, Spain
Hotel 1 500 m²
Lugo, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 500 m²
It is a hotel close to lugo placed to only approximately 8 minutes of the beaches with blue …
$4,00M
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Commercial property 240 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 240 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Restaurant in the commercial complex of Los Dolces, Orihuela Costa. The restaurant is locate…
$551,908
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