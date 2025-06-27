Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial Property in Lugo, Spain

13 properties total found
Commercial property 65 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 65 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Bar – Restaurant located on the Costa del Sol, in Porto Deportivo, center of Marbella. This …
$367,305
Commercial property 122 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Inside the room there is a dining room, an Irish-…
$427,368
Commercial property 65 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 65 m²
Abadin, Spain
Area 65 m²
Bar – Restaurant located on the Costa del Sol in Porto Deportivo, center of Marbella. This a…
$367,305
Commercial property 147 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 147 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 7
Area 147 m²
A small charming hotel is located near the center of Marbella, 600 meters from the beach. Th…
$2,02M
Commercial property in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property
Abadin, Spain
Hotel in the heart of Playa de Aro, 150 meters from the sea. Five minutes walk to the sea an…
$11,55M
Hotel 1 500 m² in Lugo, Spain
Hotel 1 500 m²
Lugo, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 500 m²
It is a hotel close to lugo placed to only approximately 8 minutes of the beaches with blue …
$4,00M
Commercial property 124 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 124 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Commercial premises in Aguamarina, Cape Roig, Orihuela Costa. Dining room, bar counter, kitc…
$576,369
Commercial property 412 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 412 m²
Abadin, Spain
Area 412 m²
Apartment in the centre of MarbellaAn area of 412 m2 can be an ideal place for an office or …
$693,029
Commercial property 240 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 240 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Restaurant in the commercial complex of Los Dolces, Orihuela Costa. The restaurant is locate…
$548,648
Commercial property in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
A cozy restaurant located in the area of La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of th…
$519,772
Commercial property 115 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 115 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Commercial premises in Marbella, office located on the first line of the sea. In the room th…
$231,010
Commercial property 2 782 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 2 782 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 24
Area 2 782 m²
A boutique hotel located in La Mirena, Marbella.This already existing building (residential …
$4,62M
Investment 3 000 m² in Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Investment 3 000 m²
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Area 3 000 m²
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatrícos, with c…
$5,50M
