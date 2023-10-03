Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Valencian Community, Spain

l Alacanti
142
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
140
Alicante
137
Torrevieja
69
Orihuela
50
la Marina Baixa
23
Benidorm
20
la Marina Alta
11
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
€585,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
Economic commercial premises for rent located in the Plaza Músico Óscar Tordera Iñesta, next…
€800
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 731 m²
Commercial ship for sale located in the Babel industrial estate, with excellent communicatio…
€1,10M
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 263 m²
Large commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area of Alicante, next to Av…
€375,000
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 174 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located on Gran Vía, next to Avd. Painter Xavier Sol…
€150,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Commercial with Fianza
Commercial with Fianza
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
€34,000
Commercial
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
If you live or work in the surroundings of downtown San Francisco street, you have trouble p…
€30,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Autobus, with Tranvia, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
€130,000
Commercial
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 983 m²
For sale building entirely renovated in 2015 by an internationally renowned architect, locat…
€3,50M
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 81 m²
€85,000
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
Area 197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Commercial
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
Area 12 m²
Tired of going round and round and renting your garage space?. We have this wonderful garage…
€29,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
Area 630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 256 m²
Investment product!. Commercial premises for sale with high profitability, located on the ma…
€475,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 197 m²
€299,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
€575,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Acceso minusvalidos
Alicante, Spain
Area 225 m²
Commercial rental opportunity in the Altozano neighborhood, located very close to the Genera…
€270,000
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Warehouse with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 978 m²
Excellent investment. Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante leased located in a consolid…
€2,60M
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 512 m²
Commercial premises for sale in profitability located in one of the main and commercial aven…
€1,90M
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 65 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in operation located in the Bulevar Pla…
€72,000
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 936 m²
Commercial premises for sale located in the center-sanche area, next to the busy Avda Oscar …
€1,70M
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Denia, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
€369,150
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Commercial with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Investment opportunity: commercial premises for sale in profitability located in the heart o…
€229,000
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Commercial with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 461 m²
Commercial premises for sale and rental located in the traditional center of Alicante. It ha…
€320,000
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Commercial with terrace, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 144 m²
Excellent commercial premises for sale with high profitability located in the best area of S…
€345,000
Commercial with Autobus
Commercial with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 82 m²
Bank entity property. Excellent opportunity to acquire this commercial premises very well lo…
€62,500

Property types in Valencian Community

hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses

Real estate in Valencia: a profitable investment for foreigners

Along with Madrid and Barcelona, Valencia is considered an important tourist centre in Spain. Thousands of foreigners come here every month to spend time on the famous beach areas and visit numerous nature reserves. The mild Mediterranean climate and excellent weather make it possible to spend a pleasant and useful time in the Spanish city throughout the whole year. The period from March to November is especially advantageous for visiting the resort because the temperature keeps at the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Valencia’s attractions

The Spanish city is famous for a lot of historically and culturally significant sights. One of the most visited attractions is the local Cathedral, where the Holy Grail is kept. Tourists are equally interested in the Bullfighting Museum and the Central Square of the Old Maid, surrounded by orange trees and fountains.

Who can buy a property in Valencia?

Buying a home in the Spanish city can be a worthwhile investment for all foreigners. The advantages of buying a property in Valencia are obvious:

  • a purchased apartment or house can be rented out to tourists all year round, which will in 5-7 years recoup the cost of housing;
  • all real estate in Valencia regularly increases in value by 10-15% per year. With such a jump in prices, one can profitably resell apartments in a few years;
  • for the housing maintenance in Valencia, a low tax of only 0.4-1.1% of the accommodation cost is set. This is much less than in other European countries.

The immovables cost in Valencia

Real estate prices in the Spanish city vary greatly. The cost is affected by such details as the class of housing in Valencia, the location of the apartment in relation to the sea and other factors. On average, real estate prices are about €3-4 thousand per square meter. For this money, one can buy a luxury villa with a private pool and access to the sea.

Much cheaper housing in Valencia is in multi-storey buildings. For example, a one-room apartment with an average renovation can sum up to €1-1.5 thousand per square meter. In general, despite the increased rates in recent years, the cost of real estate in Valencia is considered average in the country.

