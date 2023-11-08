Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Catalonia, Spain

Moianes
5
Barcelones
4
Barcelona
3
Lower Empordà
3
265 properties total found
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 169 m²
€870,000
Shop in Barcelona, Spain
Shop
Barcelona, Spain
Area 635 m²
€790,000
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Commercial in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Commercial
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1544 m2, for the construction of 8 townhouses in the…
€1,22M
Commercial in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Commercial
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
€3,82M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift in Barcelones, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Horta Ginardo area on the central avenue of Barcelona.Total area…
€315,000
Commercial with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 395 m²
Commercial premises on Diagonal Avenue in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The ro…
€9,00M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 372 m²
For sale 2 commercial premises located next to each other, in one of the most tourist…
€10,80M
Restaurant with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 466 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
€12,00M
Hotel with elevator in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 268 m²
Commercial premises in the Barceloneta area of Barcelona.Total area 268 sq. M. Facade 6 met…
€775,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
€675,000
Office with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 830 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
€975,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 347 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
€799,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 386 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
€880,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 474 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
€1,25M
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 624 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on one of Barcelona's mo…
€5,00M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
€1,25M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 712 m²
Commercial premises in the Sants area of Barcelona. Occupies the first floor of a residenti…
€4,70M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Commercial in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
Area 70 m²
Commercial premises in the Virrei Amat metro area in Barcelona. The total area of 70 sq.m.…
€500,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 240 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
€765,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Rupia, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Hotel with elevator in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
Area 261 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
€1,35M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 270 m²
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
€750,000
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 273 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
€1,07M
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 8 000 m²
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
€18,50M

Property types in Catalonia

restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
