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Commercial Property in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
350
Girona
26
Lloret de Mar
10
Tarragona
5
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424 properties total found
Commercial property 55 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 55 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 55 m²
Corner room in a prestigious residential area of Barcelona.Environment: city promenade and b…
$340,170
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Restaurant 178 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 178 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 178 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona are for sale.Surroundings:residential area;developed infras…
$740,736
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Shop 854 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 854 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 854 m²
Three-story commercial space with reliable tenants for sale in the Eixample central business…
$1,13M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 349 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 349 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 349 m²
Commercial premises in the Sant Marti district of Barcelona with two tenants.One cadastral u…
$985,917
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Restaurant 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Badalona, ​​just 8 km from the center of Barce…
$578,700
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Office 990 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 990 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 990 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged central area of Barcelona.Environm…
$2,78M
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Commercial property 565 m² in Albesa, Spain
Commercial property 565 m²
Albesa, Spain
Area 565 m²
Aparotel in the center of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 740 square m…
$3,71M
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Commercial property 290 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 290 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 290 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment:active commercial area;developed infra…
$3,24M
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Restaurant 296 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 296 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 296 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the central area of the city. Environment:Urqui…
$1,81M
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Commercial property 250 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 250 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 250 m²
On sale lots of 3 commercial premises in the prestigious area of Barcelona.Environment:Diago…
$833,328
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Commercial property 105 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 105 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 105 m²
A ready-made business is on sale in a densely populated area of Barcelona.Environment:reside…
$954,854
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Shop 148 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 148 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 148 m²
A commercial premises in Barcelona are sold. environment: Active commercial zone; Dev…
$364,581
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Commercial property 54 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 54 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 54 m²
Commercial premises in the area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona.The total area is 54 square meter…
$304,154
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Commercial property 372 m² in lHospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
Commercial property 372 m²
lHospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
Area 372 m²
Commercial premises in the Ospitalet de Yobregat area.Located on the first floor of a reside…
$1,11M
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Commercial property 359 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 359 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 359 m²
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beya area of Barcelona.The total area of 359 square meters…
$1,24M
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Commercial property 5 547 m² in Terrassa, Spain
Commercial property 5 547 m²
Terrassa, Spain
Area 5 547 m²
Commercial place for sale - Terrassa (Barcelona) Investment opportunity within a commercial …
$3,91M
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Commercial property 160 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 160 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 160 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample area of Barcelona. Room of 160 square meters in one flo…
$609,596
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Commercial property 505 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 505 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 505 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample area of Barcelona.The total area is 505 square meters.Cu…
$766,790
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Shop 328 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 328 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 328 m²
Commercial premises for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest traffic in Ba…
$2,64M
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Restaurant 378 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 378 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 378 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in the most prestigious area of Barcelona.Environ…
$983,789
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Shop 275 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 275 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 275 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment: The property is located in the munici…
$457,173
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Shop 5 182 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 5 182 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 5 182 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a reliable tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:…
$6,94M
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Shop 85 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 85 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 85 m²
Commercial premises are for sale in close proximity to the street with the highest passabili…
$1,22M
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Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel
Catalonia, Spain
Area 16 155 m²
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel for Sale at €30.5 Million! ·…
$35,74M
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Shop 270 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 270 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 270 m²
Commercial premises for sale with reliable tenants in the central business district of Eixam…
$868,050
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Shop 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Shop 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​Barcelona. Environment:R…
$692,125
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Restaurant 194 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 194 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 194 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$659,718
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Restaurant 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area of the c…
$925,920
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Commercial property 335 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 335 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 335 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Barcelona, ​​on a street with one of the highe…
$920,133
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Commercial property 337 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 337 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 337 m²
Commercial premises in the Gracia area of Barcelona.The total area of 337 square meters. in …
$727,167
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Property types in Catalonia

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hotels
offices
shops
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