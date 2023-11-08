UAE
Commercial real estate in Catalonia, Spain
265 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
169 m²
€870,000
Recommend
Shop
Barcelona, Spain
635 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
For sale a plot of land with an area of 1544 m2, for the construction of 8 townhouses in the…
€1,22M
Recommend
Commercial
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Platja d’Aro is an elite place to live and buy second-hand housing, both among Russian-speak…
€3,82M
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift
Barcelones, Spain
4
3
930 m²
A new building with an area of 7,043 m2 and 54 m of facade on the Rambla, one of the most im…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
Commercial premises in the Horta Ginardo area on the central avenue of Barcelona.Total area…
€315,000
Recommend
Commercial with basement
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
Commercial premises on Diagonal Avenue in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The ro…
€9,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
372 m²
For sale 2 commercial premises located next to each other, in one of the most tourist…
€10,80M
Recommend
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
€12,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
268 m²
Commercial premises in the Barceloneta area of Barcelona.Total area 268 sq. M. Facade 6 met…
€775,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
€675,000
Recommend
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
830 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
€975,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
€799,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 386 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
€880,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
€1,25M
Recommend
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
1
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
624 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on one of Barcelona's mo…
€5,00M
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
€1,25M
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
2 712 m²
Commercial premises in the Sants area of Barcelona. Occupies the first floor of a residenti…
€4,70M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Recommend
Commercial
Barcelona, Spain
70 m²
Commercial premises in the Virrei Amat metro area in Barcelona. The total area of 70 sq.m.…
€500,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
240 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
€765,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
5
523 m²
2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
€1,35M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
273 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
€1,07M
Recommend
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
8 000 m²
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
€18,50M
Recommend
