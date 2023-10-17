Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Guardamar del Segura

Commercial real estate in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

4 properties total found
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Guardamar in the Guardamar area. The total area of 0.00 m2 c…
€1,80M
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Area 175 m²
€264,000
Commercial in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Area 138 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Guardamar in the CAMPO area. The total area of 138.00 m2, a …
€87,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Half an hour to Alicante airport
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Commercial Unit in Guardamar del Segura. Commercial space in the center of Guardamar del Seg…
€112,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir