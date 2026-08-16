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Commercial Property in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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2 properties total found
Restaurant 800 m² in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Restaurant 800 m²
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Area 800 m²
Premium restaurant complex on Costa Blanca!Guardamar del Segura (Province of Alicante)Cost: …
$1,71M
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Commercial property in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Commercial property
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Предложение для инвесторов, здание под снос для постройки новых квартир. Участок находи…
$417,886
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