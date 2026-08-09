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Commercial Property in Valencia, Spain

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la Safor
6
Gandia
5
la Ribera Baixa
5
Cullera
4
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234 properties total found
Commercial property 202 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 202 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 202 m²
$212,542
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Commercial property 300 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Prime Location! Spacious 300 sq.m. Commercial Premises in Torrevieja Center  Exceptio…
$667,322
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Commercial property 131 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 131 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 131 m²
Commercial premises for rent located in the Residencial Irala, facing Plaza Juan Pablo II, i…
$190,133
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 25 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 25 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 25 m²
We have this incredible parking space for sale in the center of Alicante, located on Av. Mai…
$64,484
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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Office 417 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 417 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with large area located on Archbishop Loaces Street, in the c…
$445,523
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Commercial property 624 m² in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Commercial property 624 m²
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 624 m²
Excellent premises for sale located on a wide avenue in San Vicente del Rapeig. It has an ar…
$433,799
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Commercial property 100 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 100 m²
Brand-new  fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Beauty Salon locate…
$406,802
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Commercial property 100 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Local restaurant near Playa del Cura in the centre of Torrevieja. It has about 100 m2, liv…
$156,954
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Commercial property 60 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This ground-floor commercial space, at street level, is located in the northern part of Torr…
$151,025
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Commercial property 121 m² in Valencia, Spain
Commercial property 121 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 121 m²
Urgent sale!!!Commercial premises in the Algiros district of Valencia.The total area is 121 …
$296,507
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Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,43M
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Commercial property 1 008 m² in Denia, Spain
Commercial property 1 008 m²
Denia, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
$432,802
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Commercial property 120 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 120 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 120 m²
Commercial place for sale - Traditional Alicante Centre Opportunity: commercial premises wit…
$205,228
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Commercial property 15 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 15 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 15 m²
Easy access parking space via ramp, located in the second basement of the property. Located …
$58,621
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Commercial property 90 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 90 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Commercial unit for sale in the town center of Torrevieja . Commercial premises for sale in …
$267,287
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Established business 110 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Established business 110 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Spacious commercial premises in the heart of Torrevieja, with 1 bathroom, ready for any type…
$182,250
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Commercial property 108 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 108 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 108 m²
Commercial place in Calle Tucumán - Excellent opportunity Located next to the Avda. Benito P…
$183,395
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Commercial property 10 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 10 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 10 m²
Small car garage space, located in the seventh basement of a building in the center of Alica…
$39,863
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Commercial property 53 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 53 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 53 m²
Excellent investment product: commercial premises for sale located in the downtown area of t…
$96,725
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Commercial property 23 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 23 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 23 m²
Garage with storage room in front of "Parque de las Naciones," Torrevieja
$23,614
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Commercial property 122 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Commercial premises for sale located on Avd. De Salamanca, near the Renfe Station and Avd. B…
$152,416
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Commercial property 242 m² in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 242 m²
Commercial Unit in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Commercial premises for sale in a shopping centre in …
$360,413
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Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! in Altea, Spain
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! …
$578,060
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Commercial property 103 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 103 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 103 m²
Brand-new fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Located on the first floo…
$348,671
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Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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Office 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Av. de Maisonnave, Alicante Strategic location and pr…
$180,687
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CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES in el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES
el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
Area 1 358 m²
UNIQUE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN: CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES Price: €2,300,000 + …
$2,68M
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Commercial property 105 m² in Altea, Spain
Commercial property 105 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 105 m²
Nestled in the heart of the traditional Spanish city of Altea, Alicante, these spacious comm…
$845,235
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Shop 246 m² in Altea, Spain
Shop 246 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 246 m²
Spacious Commercial Property in Downtown Altea, Alicante On the famous Costa Blanca of Spain…
$2,10M
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