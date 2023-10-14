Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Valencia

Commercial real estate in Valencia, Spain

Safor
3
6 properties total found
Commercial in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 983 m²
For sale building entirely renovated in 2015 by an internationally renowned architect, locat…
€3,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Commercial for sale in one of the central streets of Playa de Gandia. It can be used as a…
€106,000
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
€270,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central pedestrianized streets of Gandia. Can be …
€390,000
Commercial in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Commercial
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Area 522 m²
Reserved - Real opportunity for investors in the centre of Valencia. This building for sale …
€620,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir