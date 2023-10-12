Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Estepona

Commercial real estate in Estepona, Spain

13 properties total found
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
€1,60M
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 495 m²
SALE OF THE CLINIC. The MEDICIN CENTER is located between Marbella / Estepona with all licen…
€1,20M
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Manufacture with air conditioning, with appliances, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
€1,27M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Estepona, Spain
Area 552 m²
€2,12M
Office in Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
Area 40 m²
€55,000
Commercial 1 bathroom in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€120,000
Commercial 1 bathroom with Clearly in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom with Clearly
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€80,000
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with water system in Estepona, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with water system
Estepona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€168,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 55 m²
€63,000
Commercial in Estepona, Spain
Commercial
Estepona, Spain
Area 25 m²
€21,000
Commercial with water system, with Light in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with water system, with Light
Estepona, Spain
Area 69 m²
€68,900
Office in Estepona, Spain
Office
Estepona, Spain
The offices are located on the first floor of block 1 of the building, which can be accessed…
€2,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir