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Commercial Property in la Marina Alta, Spain

;
Denia
3
6 properties total found
Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Commercial property 1 008 m² in Denia, Spain
Commercial property 1 008 m²
Denia, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
$432,802
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 14 161 m² in Calp, Spain
Hotel 14 161 m²
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 194
Area 14 161 m²
It is situated less than 200 m2 from the beach and marina. This hotel is a modern style, whe…
$18,54M
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Commercial property in Denia, Spain
Commercial property
Denia, Spain
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
A farm with a luxury villa and two townhouses for sale. Main villa of 440 meters and each to…
$1,04M
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Commercial property 310 m² in Denia, Spain
Commercial property 310 m²
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central streets of Denia. Commercial premises …
$260,974
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Property types in la Marina Alta

hotels
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