Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. la Marina Alta

Commercial real estate in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
4
Teulada
4
Denia
3
11 properties total found
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos in Denia, Spain
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Denia, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
€369,150
Commercial with terrace, with near the beach, with open terrace in Calp, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with near the beach, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
Area 69 m²
Commercial premises located in one of the main avenues of Calpe. Only 3 muinutos walk from t…
€140,000
Commercial in Calp, Spain
Commercial
Calp, Spain
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
This commercial room, ready for release, is partially renovated, located on the corner of tw…
€280,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room in Denia, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central streets of Denia. Commercial premises …
€240,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Denia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Denia, Spain
Area 5 066 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
€5,20M
Office in Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
 Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province.   Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
€16,00M
Office with rent in Teulada, Spain
Office with rent
Teulada, Spain
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province.  The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
€16,00M
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system in Teulada, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Teulada, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
The mall is located in Moraira, Alicante, Spain. The total area of the two-storey center is …
€15,00M
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating in Calp, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating
Calp, Spain
Area 859 m²
A commercial room functioning as a store is located in Calpa, Spain. The room with an area o…
€937,600
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Area 393 m²
The excellent disco is located in Calpa, Spain. Great investment offer. Disco, very popular …
€450,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Area 39 m²
The magnificent 2-star hotel is located on the Moraira coast, Alicante, Spain. The hotel is …
€3,70M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir