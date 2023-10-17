UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
la Marina Alta
Commercial real estate in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
4
Teulada
4
Denia
3
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with Acceso minusvalidos
Denia, Spain
1 008 m²
Commercial premises in the Saladar District with an area of 939 m2 on the ground floor and 6…
€369,150
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with near the beach, with open terrace
Calp, Spain
69 m²
Commercial premises located in one of the main avenues of Calpe. Only 3 muinutos walk from t…
€140,000
Recommend
Commercial
Calp, Spain
140 m²
1
This commercial room, ready for release, is partially renovated, located on the corner of tw…
€280,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with storage room
Denia, Spain
4
1
310 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central streets of Denia. Commercial premises …
€240,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
€5,20M
Recommend
Office
Teulada, Spain
Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province. Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
€16,00M
Recommend
Office with rent
Teulada, Spain
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province. The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
€16,00M
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with alarm system
Teulada, Spain
15 000 m²
The mall is located in Moraira, Alicante, Spain. The total area of the two-storey center is …
€15,00M
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with heating
Calp, Spain
859 m²
A commercial room functioning as a store is located in Calpa, Spain. The room with an area o…
€937,600
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
393 m²
The excellent disco is located in Calpa, Spain. Great investment offer. Disco, very popular …
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
39 m²
The magnificent 2-star hotel is located on the Moraira coast, Alicante, Spain. The hotel is …
€3,70M
Recommend
