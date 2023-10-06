UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja
Commercial real estate in Torrevieja, Spain
Clear all
69 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
35 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
€26,900
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
26 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
€10,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
45 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 45.00…
€36,900
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
45 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
€47,500
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
72 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
€89,900
Recommend
Commercial 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
110 m²
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
€399,900
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
236 m²
-1
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
€368,000
Recommend
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
322 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
€579,900
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
€53,000
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
€52,260
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
€199,000
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…
€13,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms in good condition, with storage room, close to shops
Torrevieja, Spain
2
100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
€140,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with Pool, with public pool
Torrevieja, Spain
572 m²
For sale in La Mata, Torrevieja, three premises with a total area of 572 m2. They are not so…
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial with Airport, less than 1 hour drive, with Parking private / carport, with Parking underground
Torrevieja, Spain
17 m²
For sale very spacious garage box just 50 meters from the beach and in the center of La Mata…
€13,500
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with terrace, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
48 m²
Restaurant near La Mata beach in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca. Local with an area of 48 m2 loca…
€45,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with public pool, with basement floor
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
40 m²
Local for sale on the ground floor in Residencial de Torrelomas in Torrelamata, Torrevieja .…
€107,620
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 100.00 m…
€45,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
1
2
100 m²
This magnificent restaurant is transferred in the beautiful area of the Plaza del Teatro in …
€40,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
646 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a commercial building to enjoy an apartment, while …
€1,85M
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
380 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 380.00 m2 consis…
€60,000
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
16 m²
€9,500
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
18 m²
-1
€13,900
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
75 m²
€89,900
Recommend
Commercial 1 bathroom in good condition, with Close to the sea, with Grilles
Torrevieja, Spain
1
280 m²
This magnificent very spacious mechanical workshop is for sale with 280m2, the premises are …
€257,260
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with Quiet location, with parking space
Torrevieja, Spain
30 m²
A garage for sale in Torrevieja, in the Los Locos beach area, Frutales. It is a large closed…
€20,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, close to shops, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive
Torrevieja, Spain
11 m²
Garage space for sale in the center of Torrevieja . Community parking space in the basement.…
€6,000
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
53 m²
-1
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
€17,500
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
20 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 20.00 m2 consist…
€7,000
Recommend
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
25 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 25.00 m2 consist…
€7,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL