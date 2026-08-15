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Commercial Property in Torrevieja, Spain

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48 properties total found
Commercial property 202 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 202 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 202 m²
$212,542
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Commercial property 200 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 200 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 200 m²
$203,343
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Commercial property 60 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This ground-floor commercial space, at street level, is located in the northern part of Torr…
$151,025
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Commercial property 90 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 90 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Commercial unit for sale in the town center of Torrevieja . Commercial premises for sale in …
$267,287
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Established business 110 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Established business 110 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Spacious commercial premises in the heart of Torrevieja, with 1 bathroom, ready for any type…
$182,250
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Commercial property 21 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 21 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 21 m²
Are you looking for a premises to invest in or to establish your business? Explore our exten…
$21,922
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 300 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Prime Location! Spacious 300 sq.m. Commercial Premises in Torrevieja Center  Exceptio…
$667,322
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Commercial property 29 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 29 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 29 m²
Closed double garage in the town center of La Mata, just near the beach . Enclosed Double Ga…
$44,761
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Commercial property 270 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 270 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 270 m²
On sale commercial unit  (gym) with an area of 270 m2 is located in the center of Tor…
$313,908
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Commercial property 250 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 250 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 250 m²
Large commercial unit ready for 5 shops in town center of Torrevieja . Large commercial prem…
$342,974
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Commercial property in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Restaurant business for sale with a lease of the premises for over 5 years.The restaurant is…
$696,476
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Shop 507 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Shop 507 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 507 m²
Large 507 sqm Commercial Property Near Beach in Torrevieja Alicante The commercial property …
$2,31M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Local restaurant near Playa del Cura in the centre of Torrevieja. It has about 100 m2, liv…
$156,954
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Commercial property 400 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 400 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Unique Opportunity in Torrevieja! For sale — a spacious corner commercial premises loca…
$313,792
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Commercial property 23 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 23 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 23 m²
Garage with storage room in front of "Parque de las Naciones," Torrevieja
$23,614
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Commercial property 30 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 30 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 30 m²
A garage for sale in Torrevieja, in the Los Locos beach area, Frutales. It is a large closed…
$21,237
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Commercial property 4 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 4 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 4 m²
Storage room of 4 m² located in closed garage in basement 200 meters from the beach
$5,308
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Commercial property 166 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 166 m²
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Local of 166 square meters just 30 meters from the sea. It has 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and kitc…
$183,964
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Commercial property 51 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 51 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Business premises for sale in Torrevieja. Built on three floors with elevator, this place is…
$63,604
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Commercial property 110 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 110 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
$424,631
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Commercial property 98 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 98 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Commercial premises in Playas de Orihuela.Your business in the area with more public influx …
$99,813
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Commercial property 50 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 50 m²
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Commercial place very economic in the commercial center Parquemar in La Mata. It has 50 m2, …
$45,659
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Commercial property 646 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 646 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 646 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a commercial building to enjoy an apartment, while …
$2,01M
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Commercial property in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
We offer a unique acquisition opportunity with this three-story commercial space, strategica…
$464,317
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Commercial property 63 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 63 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 63 m²
L ocal commercial in Torrevieja sold very economical price. It has 63 m2 of surface, located…
$52,030
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Commercial property 316 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 316 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 316 m²
Commercial premises next to the beach of La Mata-Torrevieja. 25 commercial premises on the b…
$107,246
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Commercial property 100 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This magnificent restaurant is transferred in the beautiful area of the Plaza del Teatro in …
$42,474
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Commercial property in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House + Commercial Space, 100% commercial locationAre you looking for an investment with gre…
$1,16M
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Commercial property 100 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
$148,658
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Commercial property 11 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 11 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 11 m²
Garage space for sale in the center of Torrevieja . Community parking space in the basement.…
$6,371
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