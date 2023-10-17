UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
Benidorm
Commercial real estate in Benidorm, Spain
hotels
6
offices
3
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
€575,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2
Commercial premises located in the pedestrian zone, family district. Local transparent 210 m…
€350,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
€140,000
Recommend
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
An excellent 80m2 office for sale in a busy area of Benidorm, next to the city’s highest hot…
€200,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€1,29M
Recommend
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€13,15M
Recommend
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€13,15M
Recommend
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
14 000 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 14000.00 m2 c…
€16,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
4 700 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm in the Benidorm area. The total area of 4700.00 m2 …
€13,60M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Recommend
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,45M
1
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
15 388 m²
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…
€30,00M
Recommend
Office
Benidorm, Spain
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
€13,15M
Recommend
Office
Benidorm, Spain
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
€12,50M
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL