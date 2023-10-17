Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Benidorm, Spain

Commercial with storage room, with condition in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with storage room, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
Area 197 m²
Referencia: 377. Commercial premises in the center of Benidorm. 196 m. Real estate in good …
€286,000
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
€575,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises located in the pedestrian zone, family district. Local transparent 210 m…
€350,000
Office 1 bedroom in Benidorm, Spain
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
€140,000
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
Area 80 m²
An excellent 80m2 office for sale in a busy area of Benidorm, next to the city’s highest hot…
€200,000
Commercial with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
€1,29M
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
Area 5 072 m²
€13,15M
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
Area 5 072 m²
€13,15M
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
Area 14 000 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 14000.00 m2 c…
€16,00M
Commercial in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
Area 4 700 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm in the Benidorm area. The total area of 4700.00 m2 …
€13,60M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,45M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 15 388 m²
DescriptionShopping center in Benidorm (Alicante), 30 million Euros with a 5% profitability.…
€30,00M
Office in Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
€13,15M
Office in Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
€12,50M
