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Commercial Property in Benidorm, Spain

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hotels
3
9 properties total found
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 in Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000
Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 • Location: the hotel is located in th…
$5,39M
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Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises located in the pedestrian zone, family district. Local transparent 210 m…
$379,663
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Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Renovated restaurant in the best area of Benidorm, rented and in operation with a "guarantee…
$1,04M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises in operation in the center of the city of Benidorm.Commercial premises f…
$1,63M
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Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
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Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
The restaurant on the second line of Ponyente Beach, which has been operating for 26 years, …
$623,732
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Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm, fully equipped as a cafeteria, which is a very goo…
$162,713
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Commercial property in Benidorm, Spain
Commercial property
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Excellent 80m2 office for sale in a vibrant area of ​​Benidorm, next to the highest hotel in…
$232,159
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Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
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