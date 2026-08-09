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Commercial Property in Orihuela, Spain

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9 properties total found
Commercial property 100 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 100 m²
Brand-new  fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Beauty Salon locate…
$406,802
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Commercial property 242 m² in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 242 m²
Commercial Unit in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Commercial premises for sale in a shopping centre in …
$360,413
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Commercial property 103 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 103 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 103 m²
Brand-new fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Located on the first floo…
$348,671
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 60 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Commercial Premises for Sale with Established Hair Salon – Citrus Centre, Playa Flamenca A…
$354,207
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Commercial property 300 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 300 m²
Commercial unit for sale in La Zenia . Commercial premises of 300 m2 in La Zenia. It consi…
$325,534
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Commercial property 83 m² in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property 83 m²
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Local ready to operate in Dehesa de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa . It is sold fully equipped …
$336,699
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Commercial property in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Ориуэла Косте в районе Campoamor. Общая площадь 135.…
$670,358
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Commercial property 100 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Beauty salon business in operation located in an area of great influence and traffic in La Z…
$212,262
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Commercial property in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Ориуэла Косте в районе Villamartin. Общая площадь 17…
$731,300
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