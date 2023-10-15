Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Orihuela, Spain

Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
Area 600 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Income house 100m from the beach Residential…
€1,20M
Commercial 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Local ready to operate in Dehesa de Campoamor in Orihuela Costa . It is sold fully equipped …
€317,089
Commercial 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in good condition, with alarm system in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in good condition, with alarm system
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Beauty salon business in operation located in an area of great influence and traffic in La Z…
€199,900
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 15
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Commercial in Villa Martin, Spain
Commercial
Villa Martin, Spain
€3,26M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€270,000
Commercial in La Zenia, Spain
Commercial
La Zenia, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
€2,84M
Commercial 6 bathrooms with elevator, with basement, with private pool in Villa Martin, Spain
Commercial 6 bathrooms with elevator, with basement, with private pool
Villa Martin, Spain
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
We represent this magnificent restaurant, located just 8 minutes by car from the beaches of …
€2,70M
Commercial in La Zenia, Spain
Commercial
La Zenia, Spain
Area 34 m²
Floor -1
A FIRE WARGE, IDEAL FOR A BIG CAR, AND ESPECIALLY, IF YOU ARE INSURANCE IN A GOLF THIS RULL …
€13,000
Commercial in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 125 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 125.00 m2 consi…
€150,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with alarm system
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Commercial unit in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Located in an area next to all kinds of servic…
€218,500
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 166 m²
Disco for sale in Villamartin . Disco-bar for sale in the Villamartin Plaza, with 166 sq.m. …
€449,900
Hotel 163 rooms in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 163
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
€9,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
€2,50M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
€2,50M
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 277 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
€3,05M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Area 4 490 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
€4,60M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 278 m²
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
€2,80M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
€2,70M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 560 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
€1,40M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
€2,50M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
€1,30M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
€11,00M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 3 350 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
€15,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
€7,50M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
€4,00M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
€3,00M
Hotel with yard in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with yard
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
€2,50M
