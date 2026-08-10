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Commercial Property in Gandia, Spain

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 80 m² in Gandia, Spain
Commercial property 80 m²
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Commercial for sale in one of the central streets of Playa de Gandia. It can be used as a…
$115,264
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Commercial property in Gandia, Spain
Commercial property
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 23
Attention investors and / or builders. For sale entire building of 5 floors, plus basement, …
$1,03M
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Commercial property 167 m² in Gandia, Spain
Commercial property 167 m²
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the central pedestrianized streets of Gandia. Can be …
$423,053
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 315 m² in Gandia, Spain
Commercial property 315 m²
Gandia, Spain
Area 315 m²
Commercial space is sold in Gandia, which is rented for a long time as an office. Profitabil…
$356,941
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Commercial property 150 m² in Gandia, Spain
Commercial property 150 m²
Gandia, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Bar restaurant in the center of Gandia with activities during of everything año. Múltiples s…
$149,975
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