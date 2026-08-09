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Commercial Property in Lloret de Mar, Spain

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10 properties total found
Commercial property 2 174 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 2 174 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 2 174 m²
Commercial premises in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. With an impressive facade of more t…
$1,28M
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Commercial property 560 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 560 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 67
Area 560 m²
This business model describes the intended use of the property with the main activity in the…
Price on request
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Commercial property 3 092 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 092 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 092 m²
Investment Opportunity on the Costa BravaThe hotel is located in the heart of Lloret de Mar,…
$5,75M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 38 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 38 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 38 m²
Commercial premises in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.The total area is 38 square meters.C…
$163,201
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Commercial property 730 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 730 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 730 m²
Large room for sale in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Office area of about 150 m2 (with s…
$437,145
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Commercial property 660 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 660 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 660 m²
For sale a residential building in the center of Lloret de Mar with a project for reconstruc…
$1,41M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
$1,31M
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Commercial property 170 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 170 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 170 m²
Commercial space of 170m2 in the center of Lloret de Mar (Girona), in the area of Venice, co…
$185,906
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Commercial property 3 100 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 3 100 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 3 100 m²
Hotel 2 stars in Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Number of rooms is 70. The building is bu…
$3,25M
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Commercial property 355 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 355 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 355 m²
Building under reconstruction in the center of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Located in …
$871,433
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