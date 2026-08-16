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Commercial Property in Community of Madrid, Spain

;
Madrid
50
53 properties total found
Commercial property 453 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 453 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 453 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in the center of Madrid.Environment:Chamberí dist…
$1,82M
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Commercial property 90 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 90 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial premises in the heart of Madrid.The total area is 90 square meters.The barber sho…
$685,528
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Restaurant 102 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 102 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 102 m²
Apartment with tenant for sale in the historic center of Madrid. The facility has a strategi…
$929,333
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Shop 900 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 900 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 900 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Madrid.Environment:develo…
$3,67M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 300 m²
Commercial premises in the center of Madrid.The total area of 300 sq. m.: 135 sq. m. on the …
$5,16M
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Commercial property 540 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 540 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 540 m²
On sale two-storey commercial premises with a tenant in the prestigious central district of …
$3,69M
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TekceTekce
Shop 502 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 502 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 502 m²
For sale commercial premises with a reliable international tenant in a residential area of M…
$1,04M
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Commercial property 1 566 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 1 566 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 566 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the suburbs of Madrid. Environment:liv…
$1,99M
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Restaurant 92 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 92 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 92 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential and tourist area of the …
$2,04M
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Shop 975 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 975 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 975 m²
Corner room with tenant for sale in one of the most densely populated areas of Madrid.Enviro…
$4,27M
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Office 181 m² in Madrid, Spain
Office 181 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 181 m²
On sale corner commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment…
$1,60M
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Commercial property 1 566 m² in Alcala de Henares, Spain
Commercial property 1 566 m²
Alcala de Henares, Spain
Area 1 566 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Alcalá de Henares, with an exceptional location and high pro…
$2,02M
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Shop 630 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 630 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 630 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$3,87M
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Commercial property 533 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 533 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 533 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the prestigious central district of Madrid.The property is l…
$8,66M
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Shop 126 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 126 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 126 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the prestigious central district of Madrid.Envi…
$2,77M
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Restaurant 65 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 65 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 65 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: dense…
$948,958
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Commercial property 571 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 571 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 571 m²
On sale lots of 2 commercial premises with tenants in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$1,21M
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Restaurant 132 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 132 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 132 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the heart of Madrid. The facility has a strateg…
$2,94M
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Restaurant 339 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 339 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 339 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the center of Madrid.The facility has …
$3,69M
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Restaurant 295 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 295 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 295 m²
Two-storey space for sale in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Nuevos Ministerios Ga…
$4,27M
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Commercial property 828 m² in Madrid, Spain
Commercial property 828 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 828 m²
On sale two-storey premises in an elite area of Madrid.The facility has a strategic location…
$10,39M
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Shop 589 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 589 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 589 m²
On sale commercial premises in the suburbs of Madrid. The property has a unique location on …
$1,77M
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Restaurant 1 049 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 1 049 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 049 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Place…
$3,55M
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Shop 137 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 137 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 137 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the center of Madrid.The property has a strategic locat…
$6,44M
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Shop 1 190 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 1 190 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 190 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Madrid.Environment:develo…
$4,19M
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Shop 290 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 290 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 290 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Madrid.Environme…
$1,41M
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Shop 533 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 533 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 533 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the historic center of Madrid.The facility has a strate…
$2,89M
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Restaurant 581 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 581 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 581 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Madrid.Environment:dense residential a…
$6,18M
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Restaurant 212 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 212 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 212 m²
On sale corner room with a tenant in the center of Madrid.The property has a strategic locat…
$969,738
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Shop 104 m² in Madrid, Spain
Shop 104 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 104 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: dense…
$2,42M
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Property types in Community of Madrid

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