Commercial real estate in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
9
Madrid
8
34 properties total found
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 16 149 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
€18,70M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 839 m²
Spain Madrid Building with tour. licensed 4-storey building with 10 apartments for rent in t…
€5,50M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 2 300 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel in the center of Madrid A well-functioning hotel with high ratings in boo…
€9,40M
Hotel 15 rooms with elevator, with yard in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel 15 rooms with elevator, with yard
Community of Madrid, Spain
Rooms 15
Area 463 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel - Hostel in the Opera Hotel, which occupies one floor of a beautiful 19th…
€1,89M
Revenue house with elevator, with yard in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house with elevator, with yard
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 1 450 m²
Spain Madrid Dostiny House - corrala A house of income characteristic of the old part of Mad…
€4,90M
Revenue house in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 7 800 m²
Spain.Madrid Camping House in the center of the Nursing Home in the center of Madrid is a gr…
€51,00M
Revenue house in Community of Madrid, Spain
Revenue house
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 2 490 m²
Spain Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid Dostiny House in the center of Madrid, in…
€16,00M
Hotel with yard in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel with yard
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 1 584 m²
Spain Madrid Building for the Hotel Ready Building for a hotel near the Chueca Metro Station…
€6,50M
Hotel with sauna in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel with sauna
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 23 500 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel 4 * in the suburbs of the Valid Hotel 4 * 14 min drive from Madrid, next …
€21,00M
Commercial in Community of Madrid, Spain
Commercial
Community of Madrid, Spain
€1,20M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 3 328 m²
Spain. Madrid Commercial building Beautiful building in the very center of Madrid - - next t…
€18,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 2 300 m²
Spain Madrid Aparthotel in the center of Madrid Aparthotel with an excellent location in the…
€8,70M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Spain. Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 3 *** near the international airport of Barajas i…
€6,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain. Madrid Hotel 3 * next to the Prado Museum Hotel 3 * * * with an excellent location in…
€18,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain. Madrid Hotel 3 * in the center of the Hotel 3 * * * in the center of Madrid, next to …
€6,18M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain. Madrid Hotel 4 * near the airport Hotel 4 ****, 6 km from the center of Madrid, next …
€25,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain.Madrid Hotel 3 * for celebrations Magnificent hotel 3 *** 20 km from Madrid. Hotel con…
€8,50M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 5 278 m²
Spain. Madrid Hotel 5 * * * * * in the center of Madrid A very expensive, luxurious hotel 5 …
€60,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 2 300 m²
Spain. Madrid Aparthotel in the center of Madrid is an excellent option for tourism! A build…
€9,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain Madrid Hotel in the center of Madrid Magnificent 4 **** hotel in the very center of Ma…
€73,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Spain. Madrid Hotel 5 * * * * * Awesome hotel 5 * * * * in the center of Madrid, just 200 m …
€115,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 300 m²
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
€1,45M
Hotel 95 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 95 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 95
€22,50M
Hotel 110 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 110 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 110
€19,00M
Hotel 134 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 134 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 134
€97,75M
Hotel 99 rooms in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 99 rooms
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 99
€1,40M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Community of Madrid, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Community of Madrid, Spain
The excellent building is located in the Salamanca district, Madrid, Spain. The chic Salaman…
€21,00M
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Community of Madrid, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Community of Madrid, Spain
The excellent residential building is located in the centre of Madrid, Spain. The building h…
€16,00M
Commercial real estate with furniture, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Commercial real estate with furniture, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 28
Area 2 892 m²
The magnificent building is located in the center of San Sebastian. Building with a total ar…
€9,82M
Hotel in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Boutique of 3 stars sells to Hotel in the center of Madrid. He arranges of 40 rooms, individ…
€7,50M

Property types in Community of Madrid

hotels
apartment buildings
