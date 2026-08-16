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Commercial Property in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Arona
5
Los Cristianos
5
11 properties total found
Commercial property 122 m² in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial property 122 m²
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
VYM Canarias Real Estate Agency is pleased to offer an exclusive commercial property for sal…
$167,597
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Commercial property 43 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 43 m²
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale a commercial space in the most prestigious and popular shopping center "Oa…
$755,446
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Commercial property 800 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 800 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
On sale is an office space located in Los Cristianos, in the commercial center of Apolo
$174,943
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Commercial property in Guia de Isora, Spain
Commercial property
Guia de Isora, Spain
Investment, Residential plot with project 300m from the sea in Varadero, Playa de la Arena. …
$8,62M
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Commercial property 77 m² in Adeje, Spain
Commercial property 77 m²
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
A very interesting investment opportunity in one of the most sought-after tourist areas in t…
$64,640
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Established business 70 m² in Adeje, Spain
Established business 70 m²
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Recently renovated, fully operational commercial property for sale in San Eugenio. Currently…
$323,209
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TekceTekce
Office 130 m² in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Office 130 m²
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises in Santa CruzSpacious commercial premises located in Santa Cruz. The spa…
$188,909
VAT
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Commercial property in Arona, Spain
Commercial property
Arona, Spain
Very interesting investment opportunity! Spacious and bright premises in an excellent locati…
$45,708
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Hotel 13 200 m² in La Orotava, Spain
Hotel 13 200 m²
La Orotava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 13 200 m²
A complex of three houses with a grape plantation with an area of 13200 m2 is for sale. From…
Price on request
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Commercial property 100 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
On sale is a beautiful room of 100 m2. The room consists of: a beauty parlor, rooms and a…
$34,989
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Commercial property 2 450 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 2 450 m²
Arona, Spain
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
$2,25M
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