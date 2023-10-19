Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Commercial 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 436 m²
For sale building, ideal for investment. Located in the southern part of the island, in a re…
€485,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Floor 2 in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Floor 2
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents for sale these 2 commercial premises in Puerto de Santiago, in…
€126,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
On sale is an office space located in Los Cristianos, in the commercial center of Apolo
€150,000
Commercial in city center, with туристический центр, with близость к морю in Arona, Spain
Commercial in city center, with туристический центр, with близость к морю
Arona, Spain
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
€2,25M

Real Estate in Tenerife: how to acquire dwelling in a corner of paradise

Real estate in Tenerife is popular among our compatriots wishing to relocate for permanent residency and more often visit warm and welcoming Spain. Even in winter, the average temperature is +20 ° C; the climate is mild and comfortable.

Prices for residential property in Tenerife

The cost of real estate in Tenerife starts from 50-60 thousand euros. For such a price you can find cheap studios and one-bedroom flats with a modest renovation. The average price for apartments in the secondary market is 1300 euros / m². In good modern new buildings cost of residential property comes to 2.6–2.7 thousand euros / m². The cost of villas and houses — from 300 thousand euros. When buying a house for more than 500 thousand euros, you get a gold investor card that enables you to freely apply for a residence permit.

The price of apartments and houses in Tenerife depends on the location and infrastructure, condition, area of the premises, quality of repairs and furniture. The closer a property to the sea, the higher its cost.

How to buy property in Tenerife

You can buy residential property in Spain both in cash and in a mortgage. Installment conditions in Europe are loyal. Russians can apply for a mortgage in the amount of up to 60% of the real estate value.

Real estate in Tenerife can be purchased for personal use and for renting out. To obtain a stable year-round income, you should select a property in popular resort cities. For example, Los Cristianos or Costa Adeje.

