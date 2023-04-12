Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
1135
la Marina Baixa
1113
Orihuela
478
Benidorm
467
l Alacanti
317
la Marina Alta
317
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
307
Alicante
245
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 972 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Nice apartment in a recent villa in Villamartin. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 106,000
Spacious sunny apartment of 70 square meters. m. The apartment is 600 meters from the beach…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 104,000
Playa Del Asekion. Only 150 meters from the beach. Area 90 sq. M. m. With 3 bedrooms, bat…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. 43 sq. m., One double bedroom, one bat…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 275,000
New modern apartment with 3 bedrooms. 800 m from the beach. Area 84 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms.…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 199,000
Apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Area 117 sq. M. m. 3 double bedrooms. 2 bathrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir