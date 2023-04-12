Houses and homes for sale in Poland

Poland is a developed country in the European Union with a good standard of living, rich cultural values, excellent infrastructure, and beautiful historical places.

Why it is profitable to buy a house in Poland?

The price of housing here is lower than in other EU countries.

Constant economic growth.

A decrease in the unemployment rate, which spurs the demand for rental housing.

High profitability — about 5 % per annum.

How much do houses cost in Poland?

The cost of a house in Poland depends on its location, floor area and repairs.

In Warsaw, when buying a house directly from a developer, the cost starts from 1,600 euros. In the secondary market — from 2000 euros. In Warsaw, an equipped house with 2-4 rooms costs no less than 90,000 euros.

Cheap houses in Poland may cost 40,000 euros. But such a price can only be found in a quiet province, accommodation in which is suitable for people who prefer a slow-paced life. The cheapest accommodation is in Łódź and Szczecin. The cost of a square metre here is only 1150 euros.

In the south of the country, near the mountain ranges, the cost of new houses is no less than 300,000 euros. Secondary housing located near the mountain trails is 50% cheaper.

Where to buy a house in Poland?

The most popular houses for sale in Poland are in Warsaw and Kraków, hubs of the cultural and commercial life of the country. If you are planning to make money on rent, it is advisable to buy a property in the resort town of Zakopane, located at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. Housing in the port settlements — Gdańsk, Sopot, Gdynia — is also in demand.