  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
151
Warsaw
140
Greater Poland Voivodeship
5
Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
17
183 properties total found
Commercial property 537 m² in Lomianki, Poland
Commercial property 537 m²
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 537 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a service-office-residential building with a usable area of ​​537m2 (including grou…
$5,182
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 67 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Rent an office on Królowej Marysieńki street, Wilanów.  67 sq m2 - first-class computer netw…
$1,537
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 106 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 106 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Office for rent on the street. Żelazna, Wola district. The office is available from March 1s…
$3,360
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 800 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 800 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/4
I will lease an office space located in an office and warehouse building in Warsaw at the ad…
$14,237
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 65 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 65 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
Wynajem komfortowego lokalu 3-pokojowego w sercu Saskiej Kępy - idealne na biuro lub mieszka…
$1,223
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 40 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 40 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer for rent a comfortable and spacious office space, located in the heart of Warsaw, r…
$798
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 241 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 241 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 241 m²
The room is ready to move, the midwife is on level 0 of the LIM gallery, in the shopping mal…
$11,659
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 230 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 230 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
For rent warehouse and office space with a total area of ​​approximately 220 m².   It consis…
$2,346
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 419 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 419 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 419 m²
Floor 6/7
Office rental in Warsaw, Volya district. Proposed areas: 4th floor – 1384.62 m2 – possibilit…
$10,404
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 120 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 120 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/15
OFFICE AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING. FOR RENT residential premises ONLY for OFFICE. The office c…
$1,166
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 514 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 514 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 514 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent: a retail and service space of 514 m², located in the Ochota district. The premises…
$4,524
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 465 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 465 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 5
I offer for rent commercial premises in Warsaw's Praga Północ, on the ground floor of a resi…
$5,801
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 90 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 90 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 15
Offices for rent in the tower of Centrum LIM / Hotel Marriott Al. Jerozolimskie 65/79, Warsz…
$2,124
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 400 m² in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Commercial property 400 m²
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
Blizne by the route, Babice center. The office is located in a complex of other commercial b…
$4,687
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 126 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 126 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 10
Commercial real estate in the center of Warsaw. Warsaw, Wola Premises for rent on the first …
$4,104
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 4 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 4 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent, an area of ​​4 m2 for your own arrangement in the Shopping Gallery on Czarodzieja …
$260
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 26 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 26 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
Office space for rent immediately in a tenement house, at the end of Foksal Street. The offi…
$522
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/4
Office rent in the business center of Warsaw Offices: 2 persons 3 persons 4 people 5 persons…
$821
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 217 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 217 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 217 m²
Floor 4
Office rental in Warsaw district Praga Południe ul. Minska 217 m2   - 4th floor with elevato…
$4,746
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 54 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 54 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises for rent in Wola, Warsaw!   Looking for the perfect location for your bu…
$859
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 750 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 750 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 750 m²
Floor 19/27
For rent office space located in the center of Warsaw, on the street. Rondo Daszynskiego. Th…
$28,217
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 200 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 200 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 7
Rent of commercial premises on Łochowska 8 Street Area: 200 m² Condition: Developer (to be f…
$5,182
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 155 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 155 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 5
UNIQUE OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT - URSYNÓW | 155.3 m² | GROUND FLOOR | 4 M HIGH ROOMS | METRO 5 …
$3,188
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 193 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 193 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 17/30
Office building next to Rondo ONZ metro station. The location guarantees excellent access to…
$5,795
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 47 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 47 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
Rent an office on Królowej Marysieńki street, Wilanów.  47 sq m2 - first-class computer netw…
$898
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 12 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 2
The first 2 rents are free! *Do you run a business from home, but combining your private and…
$345
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 250 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 250 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
Perfect house for running a business or company headquarters. NOT FOR A HOSTEL Great locatio…
$3,199
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 35 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 35 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/5
Excellent commercial premises for rent in Praga-Południe, Al. Stanów Zjednoczonych! Are you …
$604
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 53 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 53 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique Rental Offer in the Heart of Warsaw – Nowy Świat StreetThis is an excellent opportuni…
$1,750
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 60 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 60 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Office space in Mokotów.  What is included:  - Legal address  - 24/7 access  - Reception and…
$1,590
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

